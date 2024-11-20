Leak reveals charging speed bump for Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The big three phonemakers — Google, Apple, and Samsung, have lagged behind most other cheap Android handsets in charging speed.

However, it looks like Samsung is finally ready to improve its stagnant 25W charging speed.

Recently, tipster Jukanlosreve revealed the Galaxy A56 5G’s battery details on X/Twitter.

The tipster reportedly spotted the device (model SM-A5660) in China’s 3C regulatory database (via Android Authority).

A long-awaited upgrade for the Galaxy A56 5G

Based on the regulatory listing, the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G could have a maximum charging speed of 45W, a significant upgrade over last year’s 25W charging speed of the Galaxy A55 5G.

Image: 3C

The listing also notes that the device won’t come bundled with a charging brick, which no longer surprises us.

However, if this report is accurate and the Galaxy A56 5G does launch with the reported charging speed, you must purchase a 45W+ charger for maximum charging speed support if you don’t have one.

That said, it’s a pretty interesting revelation that Samsung is upgrading the charging speed of its Galaxy A series phones for the first time since 2020.

Before that, Samsung’s cheaper phones used to max out at 15W.

Samsung may not extend the same feature to the vanilla Galaxy S25

While this is excellent news for Galaxy A series fans, it’s finally time to look at the bigger picture, which means the Galaxy S series phones, more precisely, the upcoming Galaxy S25.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Unfortunately, the same regulatory listing previously revealed that the vanilla Galaxy S25 model would continue using the same 25W charging speed for another year.

In other words, in 2025, the Galaxy A series phone could feature a faster charging speed than a Galaxy S series phone.

That said, the vanilla Galaxy S25 is expected to pack a smaller battery, which could reduce its charging time.

Either way, if the report’s predictions are correct, 2025 could become an embarrassing year for Samsung if its flagship Galaxy S25 has a slower charging speed than one of its cheaper phones.

The Galaxy S series is Samsung’s top-tier phone lineup, which means it should get all the top-tier features.

What do you think about the charging speed bump for the Galaxy A56 5G? Would you want the same upgrade for the flagship Samsung phones? We would love to hear your thoughts on the matter in the comments below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

