Samsung Galaxy A26 renders reveal new design with a “key island”

Samsung’s Galaxy A25 was a fantastic budget Android phone. Although it wasn’t perfect, its excellent screen, long-term software commitment, and budget-friendly price made for a good recommendation.

Now, the first high-quality renders of its successor, the Galaxy A26, are here and look pretty sharp.

Android Headlines posted several apparent Galaxy A26 renders, and it seems this generation will also feature a notch and thicker bezels.

Apparently, Samsung is also sticking with its so-called “key island,” a raised section that houses the power and volume buttons.

Galaxy A26 has a familiar design, but the camera island is slightly different

Image: Android Headlines

Samsung seems to have tweaked the rear camera housing a bit for the Galaxy A26, sporting a single housing for all three cameras instead of individual cutouts.

Unfortunately, this is the only notable change with the Galaxy A26 compared to the Galaxy A25. In addition, Samsung also seems to have removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The dimensions of the Galaxy A26 are 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm (9.7mm with the camera housing), which means it is slightly taller than its predecessor.

Image: Android Headlines

That’s all. The leak doesn’t reveal any new information, and there isn’t any reliable information on the device’s specs. We are also unsure about its launch window.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A25 in December 2023, and assuming the company sticks to its usual schedule, the Galaxy A26 launch window is right around the corner.

That said, we haven’t caught anything on our radar yet. However, if the launch is indeed right around the corner, we will soon have more information.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is also around the corner, and plenty of leaks are coming.

What do you think about the Galaxy A26’s design? Does it look like a phone you would buy or recommend? Hit us up in the comments down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

