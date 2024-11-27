Galaxy S25 Ultra appears again, now with One UI 7 screenshots

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Galaxy S25 series leaks have been on a roll for the past few weeks. It is a nonstop montage of dummy units, leaked videos, new information, and more.

We reported leaked hands-on footage of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra just yesterday. The video was interesting, to say the least. However, it didn’t quite show the entire device, only the top part of it.

However, Android Authority obtained a few more images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its One UI 7 interface from u/GamingMK, who pulled the photos from the original leaker.

The images match the video clip in multiple ways, so we are sure they depict the same device.

While we can’t tell you much about the device, as the outlet wasn’t able to get the images from the original leaker, it’s still a pleasure to get an early look at next year’s top Samsung flagship.

New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra images leaked

The previous Galaxy S25 Ultra’s hands-on video leak didn’t show the entire device, especially the bottom part.

However, these images not only rectify that issue but also showcase different parts of the phone as well.

The first image is a nice shot of the phone’s bottom, revealing the USB-C port, SIM Card slot, speaker, and S Pen slot.

More importantly, notice that the S Pen slot is on the left side. There was an old rumor that Samsung may shift it to the other side (right side). Even the early renders didn’t show the S Pen slot.

However, it looks like Samsung has finally made a decision. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S Pen slot remains on the left side.

Meanwhile, the second image shows the device plugged in and charging, showcasing the new charging notification, which is part of the upcoming One UI 7.

Finally, the third image is a close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showcasing its nice, thin, uniform corner bezel.

The last image also shows the Reddit profile of u/GamingMK, proving that the Redditor is the phone’s owner. However, we have no idea how the Redditor was able to get their hands on a Galaxy S25 Ultra before its release.

New screenshots of One UI 7 on Galaxy S25 Ultra

We have seen a glimpse of the One UI 7 before, and now we have a fair idea of how it will look on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

One of the screenshots shows the new notification shade, separating your notifications and system controls.

The app drawer screenshot shows some new icon updates and a new battery indicator, which is visible in the upper right corner.

Samsung has already confirmed that the One UI 7 stable version will not roll out until the Galaxy S25 series launch, likely in early 2025.

That said, the One UI 7 public beta testing phase is set to begin soon, and early adopters can try it and experience the changes before the wider release.

