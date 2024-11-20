Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a unique feature for smoother gameplay

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, is only a few months away.

With all the leaks, renders, and rumors popping up, jotting a clearer picture, we expect a profoundly similar experience to last year’s Galaxy S24, aside from a new chip and some minor tweaks.

The latest information comes from the leaker Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter (via SamMobile). It suggests that Samsung is working on a new game mode that will likely launch with the Galaxy S25.

You can play 60Hz games at 120Hz on Galaxy S25 for a smoother gaming experience

The leaker also shared a screenshot and a description, stating that the new feature is designed to deliver “a more enjoyable gameplay experience.”

This means that if you play a game on your Galaxy S25 with this feature enabled, you will get an upscale gaming experience by pushing the refresh rate up to 120Hz for games that are otherwise limited to 60Hz.

Image: Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter

The feature will likely appear with the One UI 7 as a toggle under Game Assist.

That’s not all. The feature also optimizes performance, promising smoother gameplay with less heat buildup.

The tipster also suggests that the Galaxy S25 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s AFME 2.0 (Adreno Frame Motion Engine) technology. This technology boosts a game’s performance through frame interpolation.

Samsung is already rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and the AFME 2.0 tech, which apparently boosts the FPS without impacting power, is included.

Hence, you will be able to play games with high FPS without sacrificing the battery life.

Although the Galaxy S25 is already set to get a powerful chip, this game assist feature sounds groundbreaking, which will likely boost the sales of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, which is coming early next year.

What do you think about this feature potentially making it to the Galaxy S25 series? Would you like to see it becomes a mainstream feature? Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news