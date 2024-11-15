Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may get 12GB of RAM

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It’s no secret that Samsung is gearing up to launch its next mainstream flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 series, in early 2025.

A recent leak revealed that the Korean brand may make the announcement in the second half of January, and the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim may even appear at the next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the rest of the flagships.

Now, according to a post by tipster Jukanlosreve (via Neowin) on X/Twitter, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus with 12GB of RAM.

It’ll be a significant leap, as Samsung historically offered 8GB RAM on all of its smaller flagships.

Samsung is taking it up a notch with Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus’s RAM boost

Several rumors have been circulating about the entire Galaxy S25 series being Snapdragon exclusive this year, packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

In addition, it was widely speculated that Samsung might equip its most expensive flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with 16 GB RAM, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Now, it looks like the Korean brand is also ready to increase the RAM for its standard models.

That said, if we are to believe this report, Samsung is likely boosting the RAM on the standard models to facilitate AI-powered functions better.

While the previous 8GB RAM was enough to operate the OS, we won’t say no to a 4GB RAM increment.

Meanwhile, the Chinese OEMs have far surpassed this limit. For example, the OnePlus 13 recently debuted in China with 24GB RAM.

Either way, we are definitely moving toward the next-generation Galaxy S phones, as evidenced by the new set of leaks that have started pouring in, revealing more intricate details.

Are you excited about the base S25 series phones getting 12GB of RAM? Will it make you buy one of these over the Ultra? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news