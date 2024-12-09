Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a much-deserved RAM upgrade

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January. We expect to get an official announcement in the coming weeks, likely in early January or even at the end of December if we are lucky.

The new flagship Samsung Galaxy phones are expected to pack the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, new AI features, One UI 7, and several other improvements.

However, a new leak from Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a much-deserving RAM boost.

Two Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra variants are in line for more RAM

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in three variants.

12GB/256GB

16GB/512GB

16GB/1TB

In other words, the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack the same 12GB RAM as last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Image: KnowTechie

However, the 512GB and 1TB variants will pack more RAM(16GB) than their S24 Ultra counterparts(12GB).

Basically, if you want more RAM in your Galaxy S25 Ultra, you won’t have to empty your wallet to get the top-specced 1TB model.

That said, Galaxy S25 Ultra’s RAM boost leak doesn’t really come as a surprise, as we have had an older leak, likely back in September, stating that one of the Galaxy S25 Ultra models could pack 16GB RAM.

Now, the new leak says two S25 Ultra models will be packing 16GB RAM, which is even better.

Either way, with 16GB RAM, Samsung’s most premium Galaxy S Ultra phone will finally be in the same league as its competitors, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the fully specced OnePlus 12.

However, the leak doesn’t reveal what Samsung could be doing with the additional RAM.

Google reserved 3GB RAM on the Pixel 9 Pro phones only for AI tasks, and the latest One UI 7 beta hints that Samsung’s new Android 15-based OS will offer more AI features.

So, we bet Samsung will use this RAM boost on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to serve the Galaxy AI features.

What do you think about the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting a RAM upgrade? Would you buy this phone only for the RAM bump? Let’s discuss in the comments, below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news