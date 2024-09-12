Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get satellite connectivity support

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We recently saw the Galaxy S25 Ultra leak in unofficial renders courtesy of the renowned leaker OnLeaks. They reveal a new boxy design reminiscent of the Sony Xperia handsets.

Now, we have come across a new regulatory filing that has offered more details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S Ultra phone.

According to tipster Ice Universe’s post on X/Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra passed through China’s 3C certification body. The listing has also revealed the device’s 45W charging (15V/3A) and satellite connectivity.

Image: Ice Universe on X/Twitter

We have already heard rumors about Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 45W wired charging support. Its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, also has the same wired charging speed, so this specific revelation isn’t surprising.

However, what is most interesting is the mention of satellite connectivity. While several brands provide satellite connectivity to their Android phones in China, the Google Pixel 9 series is the first to do the same outside China.

So, we are guessing that Samsung is trying to follow in Google’s footsteps and launch this feature with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra to get new ultra-wide camera

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Ice Universe also claimed that the S25 Ultra would have “significantly improved” video performance on a different post, but the leaker didn’t provide any specific details.

However, in a previous post, the leaker mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer a higher-resolution ultrawide camera. Specifically, the handset will get a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor size and 0.7-micron pixels.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra currently sports a 12MP ultra-wide camera, so we are looking at an astronomical bump for snapping better ultra-wide snaps.

Besides the new ultra-wide camera, the S25 Ultra is rumored to come with a top-of-the-line display upgrade and Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in all regions.

There may not be any improvements in the battery and charging department, as rumor suggests the same 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging.

Either way, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumored to launch in January 2025, so we still have a long way to go. We will surely get more leaks, painting a better picture down the line.

