Time to upgrade that naked wrist of yours – Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 7 just hit its lowest price ever at $240 (down from $330).

That’s a chunky $90 discount on one of the slickest Android smartwatches around.

The 44mm model packs all the health-tracking goodies you’d expect – heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep analysis – plus some fancy new tricks like a daily energy score to let you know if you should hit the gym or hit the snooze button.

It’s also waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can take it swimming without worry.

Running on Wear OS, this bad boy lets you stay connected with texts, calls, and music streaming right from your wrist (assuming you’ve got an Android phone to pair it with).

The crisp display and sleek design mean it looks just as good in the boardroom as it does in the gym.

This deal beats the previous low we saw during MLK Day by an extra $10, making it the perfect time to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon.

Fair warning though – deals this good tend to vanish faster than your motivation on leg day, so don’t wait too long to pull the trigger.

The bottom line: If you’ve been eyeing a premium Android smartwatch, this is your moment. $90 off is no joke, and the Galaxy Watch 7 delivers the goods when it comes to both style and substance.

Just remember to actually use those fitness tracking features after you buy it, okay?

