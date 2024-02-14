Deals
Save $300 on this productive Dell Inspiron all-in-one desktop
The Dell Inspiron 23.8″ all-in-one desktop has an Intel Core i5-10400T processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This machine packs a punch and is perfect for multitasking, streaming, and running intensive applications.
- Powerful performance thanks to Intel Core i5 processor.
- Smooth experience thanks to 12GB of RAM.
- Great display with wide-viewing angle and vibrant colors.
The 23.8″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Narrow Border display with a wide-viewing angle is perfect for work or entertainment, providing crystal clear visuals and vibrant colors.
In addition, the desktop has a built-in pop-up webcam with a dual-array microphone, making it easy to communicate with colleagues, friends, and family. The webcam can be conveniently hidden when not in use for added privacy.
The Dell Inspiron 23.8″ all-in-one desktop also features a wireless keyboard and mouse for a clutter-free workspace. This machine is perfect for home offices, classrooms, and personal use and is designed to fit seamlessly into any room.
Overall, the Dell Inspiron 23.8″ all-in-one desktop is an excellent purchase for anyone needing a robust and reliable desktop computer.
