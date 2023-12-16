Save a whopping $800 on Samsung’s Frame TV

Are you tired of the same old black rectangle dominating your living room? Do you yearn for a TV that doubles up as a work of art? Well, folks, hold onto your hats because we have a jaw-dropping deal for you.

Samsung’s The Frame TV, an immersive piece of technology that transforms your living room into an art gallery, is now $800 cheaper. Yup – for just $2,199, you can own this masterpiece that usually costs a whopping $2,899.

Sure, that’s still a buttload of money of to spend on a TV, and we get it; you’d have every right to say that, but buying this TV pretty much saves you from having to buy another 4-5 years down the line.

75" The Frame TV by Samsung 4.5 $2,199 $2,899 Samsung's The Frame TV, priced at $2,199, is a unique 75" television that blends seamlessly into your home decor, doubling as a digital art display when not in use. It offers smart TV capabilities, 4K resolution, and an eco-friendly remote. What We Like: Substantial Savings: With a discount of $800, this is a rare opportunity to own a premium TV at a significantly reduced price.

Unique Art Mode: The Frame TV stands out with its Art Mode, transforming your TV into a beautiful piece of art when not in use.

High-Quality Display: Despite its artistic leanings, The Frame doesn't compromise on quality, offering 4K resolution with vivid colors and expanded contrast.

Smart & Sustainable: Beyond aesthetics, it's a smart TV with access to various apps and a remote that charges using indoor lighting, making it a sustainable choice. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s talk about why The Frame TV is worth every penny. This beautiful beast is designed to look like a piece of artwork when not in use. No more ugly black rectangles.

It’s like having the Louvre in your living room

With a matte, anti-glare screen, and customizable slim bezels, The Frame TV is the Da Vinci of the television world.

And the pièce de résistance? Its ‘Art Mode’ displays digital artwork from sources like the Samsung Art Store subscription service when the TV is off.

Image: Samsung

The Frame isn’t just a pretty face. It’s also a smart TV, giving you access to all your favorite apps and streaming services. And let’s not forget about the eco-friendly remote that charges using indoor lighting. Now that’s smart.

The Frame TV also comes with a no-gap wall mount, allowing it to blend seamlessly with your home décor.

And with quantum dot technology for vivid color and quantum HDR for expanded contrast, this TV doesn’t just look like a work of art – it displays one, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Step into the future of television with this killer deal on Samsung’s The Frame TV. And remember, art is never a waste of money!

