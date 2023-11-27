Save up to 30% off Keychron’s marvelous mechanical keyboards

Keychron makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards, and this Cyber Monday deal is not to be passed up on!

Fed up with lackluster membrane keyboards that don’t give you the feeling or sound you crave? Well, you can save over $31 on a mechanical keyboard and enjoy typing again.

This Mac-focused keyboard is full-sized, and fully-featured, with Bluetooth 5.1 to enable wire-free typing with up to three devices. And with a long battery life, you won’t have to hunt for the charging cable very often.

Keychron K10 Full Size Bluetooth Mech Keyboard $104.99 Keychron makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards, like this full-sized K10 which is designed for Mac users but also works on Windows. You get Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for up to three devices, or can use it wired if you prefer, and with up to 240 hours of battery life it'll outlast your workday. What We Like: Full-sized mechanical keyboard with numpad, perfect for slaying some Excel formulas

Choice of Gateron G Pro Brown (tactile) or Red (linear) switches

Bluetooth and wired connectivity that works on both Mac and Windows

Dedicated keys for Mac control, including Screenshot, Siri, and Screen Lock

Up to 240 hours of battery life with backlight off Check Availability See the whole range at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what’s great about the Keychron K10?

The K10 is a full-sized mechanical keyboard, so it has a numpad and the full F-row. It’s housed in an aluminum shell, and has Bluetooth 5.1 or USB wired connectivity.

It was designed for Mac users, so has dedicated keys for Screenshot, Siri, and Scroll Lock. Keychron also includes Windows-specific keycaps in the box, if you’re not a Mac user, so the keyboard works on any device.

You can choose Gateron G Pro Brown (tactile) or Red (linear) key switches for your choice of typing feel, and the internal battery can last for up to 240 hours if the backlight is switched off.

You can also switch between up to three devices via the Bluetooth connection, so you can type on your tablet or phone as well as your computer.

So, where can I get this great deal?

Keychron is running its Cyber Monday deals from its Amazon storefront, so that’s where to head to find all the details.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Once there, you’ll find the K10 Full Sized Bluetooth keyboard, and a whole ton of other mechanical keyboards at up to 30% off for Cyber Monday.

Keychron K10 Full Size Bluetooth Mech Keyboard $104.99 Keychron makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards, like this full-sized K10 which is designed for Mac users but also works on Windows. You get Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for up to three devices, or can use it wired if you prefer, and with up to 240 hours of battery life it'll outlast your workday. Check Availability See the whole range at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news