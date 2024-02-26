As spring allergy season rolls in, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool emerges as a must-have device. With a generous 22% discount via Amazon, now is the perfect time to invest in this all-year-round air purifier.

The Dyson Purifier is usually available for a staggering $599.99, but you can get it for $469.99 for a limited time. We haven’t seen a better price since Black Friday.

Purifies the air in the entire room.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool leverages Air Multiplier technology to circulate purified air throughout your room, ensuring you breathe cleaner and healthier air, regardless of the season. It heats during winter, providing a cozy atmosphere, and cools during summer, offering respite from the heat.

The device oscillates up to 350 degrees, covering a broad area for optimal air circulation. It’s also equipped with a timer that can be set for intervals of 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, giving you control over its operation.

Notably, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool adheres strictly to the HEPA Standard, meaning it fully seals captured pollutants inside, thus preventing them from re-entering your room’s atmosphere. This feature is particularly beneficial during the spring allergy season when pollen and other allergens are rampant.

Included with the device is a curved, magnetized remote control that attaches neatly to the machine. While the device isn’t app-compatible, the user-friendly remote ensures easy operation.

Lastly, the Night mode function lets the purifier operate quietly with a dimmed display, making it an unobtrusive addition to your bedroom.

In short, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is a versatile, convenient solution to air quality issues throughout the year. Take advantage of the 22% off deal today and breathe easier this spring!

