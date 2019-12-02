Score a new router on the cheap with these killer Cyber Monday discounts

If you’re looking to get a new router or upgrade your current one, Amazon has a ton up for grabs on the cheap for Cyber Monday. Whether if it’s for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list, there are some really great offerings here that shouldn’t be passed up.

There’s everything here from Netgear, TP-Link, and Linksys, so whatever your pick you know you’re getting something a trustworthy brand. There’s a lot here, but for the full list, everything can be found here.

If we had our pick, we would totally consider this Netgear Nighthawk router for $120 (normally $250) or TP-Link’s Mesh Wifi system for $150. But again, you have your pick of choices here. If you plan on pulling the trigger on any of these, just know, these prices are only good for today. So act on this sooner than later.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.