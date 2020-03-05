Self-driving wheelchairs may soon come to an airport terminal near you

Airports are a pain for everyone, but if you have a disability that hinders your ability to move around from check-in to TSA, to the various gates, there are additional obstacles that can make the experience even more painful.

Now, British Airways is looking into this issue and will be testing a new self-driving wheelchair created specifically for airports. British Airways recently started testing the self-driving wheelchair at New York’s JFK Airport. From there, it will head to Heathrow International Airport in London.

Check out the self-driving wheelchair in action

As you can see from the video above, the wheelchair is extremely straightforward. Users will simply sit in the chair, press a couple buttons to automatically get carried to where you need to go, then, once finished with the chair, send it on its way back to its charging base.

British Airways also notes that users are not stuck with their initial destination and that new locations can be added at any time, as many times as the user would like. Testing will continue at JFK and Heathrow, with no word on where these self-driving wheelchairs may land next.

Honestly, I love this and glad to see companies looking to provide tools that can benefit anyone, regardless of their situation.

What do you think? Glad to see this? Does this make you more likely to use British Airways? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

