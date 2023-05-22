Connect with us

Sightful’s new AR laptop aims to change remote work forever

Users can cast their computers into a 3D space right before their eyes.
A person sits at a table with a computer and a cup of coffee.
Image: Sightful

Sightful, an augmented reality (AR) company, unveiled its new AR laptop: The Spacetop AR laptop.

Spacetop is a small, lightweight device that has no physical screen. Instead, it uses AR glasses to project a virtual screen in front of the user’s eyes.

This allows users to work on a large virtual desktop while using an included keyboard for typing. According to the company’s website, here are some of the critical specifications of the device:

  • AR-based desktop functionality.
  • Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor
  • 8GB of RAM 
  • Allows 256GB of storage
  • Also featuring an Adreno 650 GPU
  • 100-inch virtual space
  • 1080p resolution is offered per eye. 
In the image, David Bowie's song "Space Oddity" is playing for 5+ hours on a device with a battery life of 210-240 minutes.
Image: Spacetop

The device dimensions are 1.57 inches in height, 10.47 inches in width, and 8.8 inches in depth, with a weight of 3.3 pounds. Its presence is comparable to a standard 3-4 pound laptop, ensuring familiarity for most customers.

All in all, these specs depict a device with exceptional multitasking capability. Correspondingly, it should be able to display everything in a good resolution.

How much is this, and when will it be available?

The Spacetop is available for pre-order now and will start shipping in July. 2023. Additionally, it starts at $1,999.

Why is this device important?

The Spacetop AR Laptop shows that the AR industry is growing up. We’ll likely see more AR devices with new features and purposes as AR technology improves.

I welcome tech like this because it will progressively improve remote work. Prices may be high now but will continue to go down.

Because of this, consumers will start to see more tech that mimics this sort of design. In time, you will see it become more widely accessible and more advanced.

How can I purchase the device?

Sightful is only selling 1,000 Spacetops to early backers. Prospective adopters can order here if available. Lastly, you can check out a video of the device in action below:

