Sightful’s new AR laptop aims to change remote work forever

Sightful, an augmented reality (AR) company, unveiled its new AR laptop: The Spacetop AR laptop.

Spacetop is a small, lightweight device that has no physical screen. Instead, it uses AR glasses to project a virtual screen in front of the user’s eyes.

This allows users to work on a large virtual desktop while using an included keyboard for typing. According to the company’s website, here are some of the critical specifications of the device:

AR-based desktop functionality.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor

8GB of RAM

Allows 256GB of storage

Also featuring an Adreno 650 GPU

100-inch virtual space

1080p resolution is offered per eye.

Image: Spacetop

The device dimensions are 1.57 inches in height, 10.47 inches in width, and 8.8 inches in depth, with a weight of 3.3 pounds. Its presence is comparable to a standard 3-4 pound laptop, ensuring familiarity for most customers.

All in all, these specs depict a device with exceptional multitasking capability. Correspondingly, it should be able to display everything in a good resolution.

How much is this, and when will it be available?

The Spacetop is available for pre-order now and will start shipping in July. 2023. Additionally, it starts at $1,999.

Why is this device important?

The Spacetop AR Laptop shows that the AR industry is growing up. We’ll likely see more AR devices with new features and purposes as AR technology improves.

I welcome tech like this because it will progressively improve remote work. Prices may be high now but will continue to go down.

Because of this, consumers will start to see more tech that mimics this sort of design. In time, you will see it become more widely accessible and more advanced.

How can I purchase the device?

Sightful is only selling 1,000 Spacetops to early backers. Prospective adopters can order here if available. Lastly, you can check out a video of the device in action below:

