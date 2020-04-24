Skydio is donating drones and personal protective equipment to first responders

We’re all trying to adjust to working and spending more time at home, but while we struggle with boredom and Zoom meetings, there are plenty of people out there helping keep the country running.

Whether it’s grocery store workers helping make sure we have food on our tables or healthcare workers helping to keep us safe, many people are still required to be in the public, risking potential health issues. Now, drone company Skydio is looking to help some of those on the front lines by providing both drones and personal protective equipment.

Announced this week, Skydio is partnering with Frontline Support to provide over one million articles of personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders around the country. According to the press release, the equipment has been “delivered to the University of Washington Hospital System, and consists of medical-grade masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields, sourced from all over the world.”

In addition to the PPE, Skydio will also move forward on providing dozens of Skydio 2 drones to various public safety agencies across the US, as well as accompanying equipment and even free training and support at no cost. Skydio notes that this plan was already starting to be implemented, but due to the coronavirus, they decided to push up the timeline.

“This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment for companies in the US and all over the world to contribute whatever we can to help our healthcare workers and first responders,” said Adam Bry, Co-Founder and CEO of Skydio.

