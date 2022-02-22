Slack is down for people everywhere right now

If you use Slack for work or just keeping up with friends, you may have noticed issues with sending messages this morning. It’s not you, Slack is down for many people right now.

Downdetector is showing an uptick in user reports starting at 8:54 AM ET. Currently, there are 385 reports showing an outage.

Slack’s status page showed everything as operational for minutes after the outage started, but is now throwing errors, noting that “Slack is not loading for some users.”

Issues reported by Slack include login, messaging, notification, and connection problems. Surprisingly, calls are still showing as functional.

Slack acknowledges the outage on Twitter

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

It’s unclear if Amazon’s AWS outage spike is related to the Slack outage at this time. In a statement to The Verge,

Twitter users are also noting the outage, with tweets starting in the same time frame as Downdetector.

is slack broken again — alex (@alex) February 22, 2022

With slack down, we should bring back those group email chains that you have to answer a bunch of numbered questions as it’s forwarded to you — Fentoozler (@forevermusing) February 22, 2022

We’ll continue to update this story as more information is available.

