Snag a snappy iPhone 14 for less than $600

Let’s discuss a slick deal on the Apple iPhone 14 from Woot. This puppy comes fully unlocked and refurbished. Not your everyday refurbish – we’re talking Apple’s in-house black box treatment. It’s pristine as a newly picked apple from a tree.

You’ll get an iPhone that’s not just minty fresh. It has at least 95% battery life, based on Apple’s battery health metrics.

Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display? It is a sight to behold with vibrant, lifelike colors. It’s the smartphone equivalent of a high-res, premium OLED TV.

Apple iPhone 14 (Fully Unlocked) (Apple Black Box Refurbished) $589.99 Currently priced at only $589.99, this iPhone 14 deal is definitely a steal. Embracing advanced features and smart tech, this highly covetable gadget is now within a more affordable reach, thanks to this strapping discount. What We Like: Refurbished to like-new condition by Apple.

Vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display: see everything in high resolution.

Improved Main camera: great snaps, no matter the lighting. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Taking snaps in a dimly lit room? No problem. The new Main camera has an appetite for low-light food snaps, midnight shenanigans, and more.

Throw in 4K Cinematic Mode; your videos won’t just be memories. They’ll be blockbusters, with automatic focus shift for movie-like scenes.

Under the hood, A15 Bionic is flexing its muscle. Coupled with a 5-core GPU, your gaming marathons are more lightning than thunderstorms. Add the speed of 5G, and you’re always in the fast lane.

Still on the fence? With this deal, you get a 90-day Woot Warranty. That’s three solid months of peace of mind. Remember, time’s ticking on this deal. It’s time to leap for that discount and land with an iPhone 14.

This is a fantastic deal, but it’s here for a limited time. Don’t sit and ponder. Get clicking and capture the iPhone 14 today.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news