Snag yourself two Aukey smart plugs for just $11 today

Smart plugs can come in insanely clutch when you need them, and if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, jump on this deal like right now. For a limited time, you can get two of these Aukey smart plugs for just $11. They normally sell for $28. Just clip the on-site coupon to get the $17 discount.

These smart plugs are capable of a lot. You can activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics anytime and anywhere you cant. You can even control them with voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Customize a schedule for your lights to turn on at sunset or pre-set a timer or wake up with your coffee ready. The possibilities are endless.

For just $11, you can try it for yourself. That’s a killer deal and by far one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these. Don’t hesitate, we don’t know when this deal expires so jump on it while you still can. For more info, click the button below.

