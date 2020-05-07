Sonos is refreshing its speaker lineup with a new soundbar, sub, and speaker

If you are a fan of Sonos and have been looking for an excuse to update your system, now may be the time. Sonos is revamping its smart speaker lineup with three new products that should fit almost anyone’s needs – if you are willing to shell out the cash for them.

The Arc soundbar, wireless sub, and Five (a music speaker that replaces the Play:5) will set you back $799, $699, and $499 respectively. They are all currently available for preorder and will start shipping out on June 10. They will all be controlled by the upcoming Sonos app, S2.

Sonos definitely makes some quality products, but not going to lie, right now these prices feel like a slap in the face as people around the country are without jobs and money, but the show must go on, I guess.

A look at the new speakers from Sonos

If you’ve been craving new speakers in your home, Sonos probably has something for you with these new products.

Arc soundbar – At $799, the Arc soundbar from Sonos can make your movies come alive with sound thanks to 3D sound through Dolby Atmos. It has voice control through both Google Assistant and Alex

Sub – Just called Sub, this subwoofer will set you back $699. Most likely, this will not be a standalone purchase and instead something you combine with the Arc soundbar or Five (mentioned below)

Five – Looking for a speaker that features rich sound but don't want it in soundbar form? The Five might be for you. It also features a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in record players, CD players, and more. This can also be combined with a second Five to provide a wider soundstage

Overall, these new products from Sonos look interesting and have some solid specs to back them. If you value audio quality, these look to be targetted at you, as I’m still struggling to wrap my head around the prices – especially when you start looking at combining the Sub with the Arc soundbar.

What do you think? Interested in any of these new products from Sonos? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

