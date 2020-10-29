Sony is finally fixing the horrible, no good, very bad PlayStation app

Sony just announced a huge overhaul to the PlayStation App, which might make you want to reinstall it. Those changes include finally bringing Messages into the main app, and letting you manage games remotely on your PS4 and upcoming PlayStation 5.

The new version of the app is already live for both iOS and Android, so make sure to check for updates if you already had it installed, and don’t forget to delete the standalone Messages app since you don’t need it now.

You can take a look at the new UI below. Overall, it looks pretty solid.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are all the new improvements in the app:

A new home screen redesign aimed at social features such as friend info, trophy lists, and recently played games

PS Messages are now in the main app

Party Groups of up to 16 players can be created in the app

Finally, the PlayStation Store is natively in the app, instead of linking to the broken web version

Remote downloads for games and add-ons to either your PS4 or PS5

Sign in to your PS5 from the app, so you can manage storage or remotely launch games

While Messages no longer needing another app is great, my favorite update is the native PlayStation Store. Seriously, I can’t actually remember a time it ever worked for me on the mobile app. It’s about time it was fixed, and with the PS5 launch looming closer, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

What do you think? Glad to see the PlayStation app getting a revamp? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

