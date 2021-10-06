Sony is making it extremely difficult to buy PS3 and PS Vita games

It looks like Sony is really ready to put the PlayStation 3 and the PS Vita to rest. After fan outrage caused the company to scrap its plans to remove the stores from the two devices altogether, Sony has decided that it will instead remove support for purchases via credit card or PayPal on both of the consoles.

In an update to the company’s “Important Notice” page on its website, Sony clarified that it would be removing the option to purchase games with a credit card or PayPal on the PS3 and PS Vita on October 27.

While this doesn’t mean you won’t be able to purchase games digitally anymore, it certainly makes the process a little more difficult. Now, if you want to purchase something digitally on either the PS3 or the PS Vita, you’ll have to add funds to your PlayStation Store wallet.

Adding funds to your PlayStation Store wallet can be done in a couple of different ways. You can add funds to your account with a credit card or PayPal using a desktop computer, mobile device, or on a PS4 or PS5 console. The other way to add funds is to buy a physical PlayStation gift card and redeem it on any device where the PlayStation Store is accessible.

Sony says that you’ll still be able to use a credit card or PayPal for any in-game purchases that use a third-party store, but anything that comes from the PlayStation Store itself will have this new restriction.

