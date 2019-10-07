Spotify integration with Siri is now available – here’s how to use it

I’m not always the first to adopt a new technology or feature, but now that Spotify works with Siri, I’ll definitely use the new feature all the time.

Is it really that convenient, being able to tap on your AirPods and ask Siri to play something on Spotify? No, probably not, but every time I do it, I feel like I’m a better person than you, so there’s that.

The feature was announced at the end of September and is now being made available for users worldwide who have updated to iOS 13. With it, you’ll be able to ask Siri to play a song, album, or playlist.

Here’s how to use the new Spotify feature with Siri on iOS 13

Using the new Spotify feature with Siri is extremely straightforward. First, make sure you have iOS 13 installed. Then, make sure your Spotify app is up-to-date. That’s it!

Then, when using the voice assistant, simply add “on Spotify” to your music requests so it doesn’t default to Apple Music. For example, “Siri, play Shakey Graves on Spotify” or “Siri, play my ‘I hate Kevin’ playlist.”

The new feature is rolling out to users everywhere today, so if you don’t yet have the functionality, keep checking back to see if the update has reached you yet.

