Spotify now lets you look up songs by searching for the actual lyrics

If you’ve got a song stuck in your head that you only know a few parts of the chorus of, Spotify will now let you search with those lyrics. That’s great news, letting iOS and Android users find those earworms that they’ve been carrying around.

It’s also slightly more usable than either Google’s song matching tool or asking Siri to identify songs, as it doesn’t require the song to be playing at the time. Just type the lyric snippet you remember into the search bar, and Spotify will start giving you a list of possible songs that the snippet matches part of.

Anything that could match the song will have “Lyrics match” underneath the song title, so you can just tap on them to confirm.

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android – now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

This is a game-changer for Spotify to be honest, especially if like me, you can remember the chorus but never the title of your favorite tracks. I can’t even remember the chorus half of the time, but I’m guaranteed to remember half of a verse that caught my attention with its descriptive terms.

Sure, Apple Music has let you do this for a couple of years now, but more people use Spotify and the fact it works on the free version as well is great. Add that to the recently-added real-time lyrics from Musixmatch and Spotify is looking more attractive than ever.

