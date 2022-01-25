Sprinkle a couple of these Wyze Spotlight cameras outside your home for $35 each

Having an extra set of eyes outside of your home never hurts. Outdoor security cameras are a good solution in this case. And if you’re looking to grab some quality options on the cheap, Amazon is offering the Wyze Cam Spotlight at just $35 each. These cameras typically sell for $53 each.

Essentially, you’re getting two products in one. You get the Wyze Cam v3 plus the Wyze Spotlight kit. Whether you use the spotlight or not, that’s totally up to you, but we highly suggest using it if you plan on mounting these outside your home.

These Wyze Cams are incredible little devices. They offer everything the bigger security cam companies feature. For example, The Wyze Cam v3 records video when motion & sound are detected and sends an alert to your phone. With the Spotlight kit, the light turns on automatically when motion is detected.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of features the Wyze Cam v3 has to offer, so if you’re looking to learn more, click here or tap the button below. Listen, these will sell fast, so be sure to jump on this deal before supplies run out. We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

