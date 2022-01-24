Add this 27-inch 4K monitor to your work-from-home setup, now down to $299

Having a second monitor in your work-from-home setup can boost wonders to your productivity. And if you’re looking to add one on the cheap, this INNOCN 27-inch 4K monitor is down to $299 with promo code INOC27C1U, along with clipping the $30 on-site coupon. This monitor typically sells for $479.

For the price, this is a solid 4K monitor. Features include adaptive sync, true UHD 4K, and a slew of USB-C and HDMI ports. Additionally, the monitor combines IPS technology with LED backlighting, wide viewing angles of 178°, and a frameless design.

With this monitor, you’ll enjoy an excellent viewing experience whether you’re at home, work, designing, editing photos and videos, or playing games. For $299, you get a monitor that other companies easily charge over $500 for.

Again, to get the discount, be sure to enter code INOC27C1U, along with clipping the $30 on-site coupon. But act fast because the code expires on January 25. So the clock is ticking, don’t miss out on this incredible deal. Click the button below for more info.

