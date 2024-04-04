Steam Deck
Is your limited edition Steam Deck OLED cracking? You’re not alone
Apparently, the screws on the back are overly tight, causing too much stress on the plastic, making it crack.
About only five months ago, Valve launched its updated handheld gaming console, the Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED.
While the upgrade didn’t make the original
Regardless, fans and critics were both happy, and there weren’t any major complaints about the device at the time.
However, a major issue is rising and has already affected a couple of Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED users: cracking.
The folks at Kotaku first spotted that a number of Reddit users have already started sharing their stories and images on the website.
The cracks on the
Steam Deck OLED models look superficial
According to those users, the popular Valve gaming system has suddenly started developing cracks, and they are appearing on the back side of the console, right next to the screws.
The Limited Edition
The Limited Edition model comes with all the perks of the standard
While the translucent back on the Limited Edition
Kotaku’s report also discusses that the screws on the back might just be too tight, causing extraordinary stress on the material, causing the cracks.
Hence, a temporary workaround was developed, recommending users to loosen the screws a bit to relieve the stress.
Thankfully, none of the users have complained about a completely broken
However, we believe, it’s just a matter of time until someone complains about a completely broken back of a nearly $700
