Target’s massive gaming sale offers up to 40% off top-rated games

Gamers, delay no longer! Your wallet’s rescue mission is officially underway at Target.

It’s only until November 2nd, so pull up to the counter, have an online cart in hand, and save up to 40% on a shipload of top-rated games.

Your hard-earned dollars shouldn’t go into the abyss for fun, so look no further than deals like Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 now stranded at $19.99 from a fiery $39.99.

Even the force is with us, offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $29.99. Fancy juggling for two? It Takes Two on the Nintendo Switch now sits pretty at $29.99, a tempting siren’s call down from $39.99.

Ever scored against a friend with stylish moves in MLB The Show 24 only to hear their controller hit the ground in despair? Well, now you can experience it again for just $29.99 on the Switch.

While your console begs for new experiences, kickstart things with a high free-fall swing through New York City. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition swings in for $31.49.

Act fast, fellow gamers. Hit save here to grab these deals and more, because November 2nd is right around the corner. Ready, set, game!

