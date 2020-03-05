Tech Hangover: Obligatory Coronavirus headline

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

I remember the days when you could just give a cop a fake name and DOB and that was the end of that. https://t.co/fGi5jRkmBu — Kevin Raposo (@Kevin_Raposo) March 5, 2020

Wolfcom, a company that makes technology for police, is pitching body cameras with live facial recognition to law enforcement groups across the United States, OneZero has learned. – OneZero

I’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about surrounding this. Now I know, he’s facing down a pissy investor who wants him out. CEO problems, am I right?

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reevaluating his plans to spend part of the year in Africa, telling a crowd at a Morgan Stanley conference on Thursday that he may no longer be traveling to the continent amid on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and what Dorsey worded as “everything else going on.” – The Verge

It is 2020. Legislation like this should have been introduced aaaaageeeeees ago. Nevertheless, here we are – I’m glad this is happening.

Legislation announced on Thursday aimed at curbing the spread of online child sexual abuse imagery would take the extraordinary step of removing legal protections for tech companies that fail to police the illegal content. – New York Times

Kenya is experiencing a massive locust outbreak, like, one of the worst it has seen over 70 years. Sometimes, tech has a solution for almost anything.

Scientists monitoring the movements of the worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years are hopeful that a new tracking programme they will be able to prevent a second surge of the crop-ravaging insects.

If you like crazy folding phone concepts, smash that link. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

TCL — is making its plans quite apparent by unveiling two new concept phones. One is a trifold variant with two hinges, while the other is even crazier — it is rollable! Yes, TCL has designed a phone that gets larger by utilizing a flexible display that rolls and unrolls — it looks to be quite genius, actually. – BetaNews

