The Arizer Extreme Q, the desktop piece for any beginner 

Functionality and performance are something so many tech-wizards are after. Whether you’re in the market for a new TV or looking to upgrade your smartphone, newer and better technology is always the popular choice. Depending on your purchase the amount you pay will be a reflection of the quality product you get.

Today it’s almost a given that better software and more desirable technology comes with a hefty price. Vaporizer Chief, an online vape specialist store has managed to make vaporizers and accessories more accessible, affordable, and have reached a larger market then market competitors. Anything can now host augmented technology and software to compliment better and improved user experience.

Why are vaporizers more advanced than before?

Depending on customer requirements, many niche products are upgrading their ease of use and also accessibility. With so many options on the market, it can become difficult to choose one that will be perfect for you. Vaporizer Chief has established itself in the market, connecting popular high-end vaporizer brands with consumers. Yet this product is also pretty affordable and makes for better-tasting vapor. (In fact, you can buy it here )

New and improved vaporizers can be elegant, modern, sophisticated and above all a more affordable. Many companies have seen their products have to tick a long list of requirements to become prevalent. Some of these companies also ensure that their products are built to last longer, made out of harder and more durable materials. But although design and look are very important, it is what’s on the inside of these little toys that make them so popular. Some boast USB and wireless charging capabilities, longer battery life, dab counter indicators, quick heat pumps, and interchangeable accessories.

The Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer on Vaporizer Chief

As already mentioned, Vaporizer Chief became a liaison between consumers and high-quality vaporizers. They offer a countless array of different brands, with easy and affordable bulk solutions. What has helped them to gain popularity is their great customer service, convenient online shopping experience, and cheap prices. Because they host various vaporizer brands, you’ll only find the best quality brands available on the market.

The Arizer Extreme Q

If you thought it’s a sister ship to the Starship Enterprise, you’re a bit wrong. This dry herb vaporizer is a redesigned and more affordable vaporizer than the Volcano Classic and Da Buddha Vaporizer.

The Arizer Extreme Q has become one of the most user-friendly desktop vaporizers for dry herbs. It’s affordable, easy to set up, and hosts some great features. The Arizer is available for under $200 and has been redesigned with functionality in mind.

What are some of its features?

You’ll notice that this elegant metallic piece adapted its use. It includes an interior ceramic heating element to provide a cleaner and more pleasant taste. It has a solid built, with minimum glass parts which will require some additional cleaning from time-to-time. It’s incredibly quiet, and the temperature can be set precisely, with highly intuitive controls.

The downside of this product is that it takes some time to figure out all of its components. Some glass parts need to be cleaned often, and the vaporizer and its tubing can become hot during extended use. Also, make sure you stir up the dry-herb when using it, to ensure they’re getting vaped. If you’re purchasing this product for the first time, it’s highly recommended to read the instruction manual first or ask someone who knows a lot about vaporizers. It also doesn’t require a battery, as you can simply use the power code. Although the product may carry additional work before and after use, it’s pretty straightforward to use, and it comes with some great accessories.

What are some of the added accessories?

The Arizer Extreme Q comes with remote control, two whip and balloon mouthpieces, two vapor balloon kits, a potpourri dish, one power code, two-screen packs, one whip and one glass stir. It packs quite the amount of additional accessories making it one of the ultimate showpieces for your convenience.

Why is it better?

Well, for starters the price of the unit currently retails for $169, 99 on Vapour Chief, and is a compactable desktop unit with remote control functionality with ultimate quality. The Arizer Extreme Q is one of the ultimate desktop pieces for people who are looking to learn, and is the perfect vaporizer for beginners and is a great short-term investment. It might not be for more advanced users, but this unit has a big punch for such a small design.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: