The best Android gaming accessories you can buy right now

The mobile gaming community rakes in billions of dollars each year, in part due to huge games like Clash of Clans, Fortnite, and PUBG Mobile. It can be difficult to truly enjoy gaming on a mobile device due to comfort constraints, devices getting hot over time, and more.

There are a few accessories you can purchase that can truly enhance your mobile gaming experience, and possibly unlock a new passion. With tons of free-to-play games available and mobile gaming services like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass, the possibilities could be endless. Take a look through this list to help turn your Android device from zero to a hero.

Here are the best Android gaming accessories money can buy right now

The Razer Raiju is the most expensive item on this list, but you can’t get a better Android gaming controller than this one. For $150 you get a configurable mobile controller with hair triggers, perfect for shooters like PUBG and CoD: Mobile.

Connect the controller right to your mobile device for easy app control, allowing you to program each individual button, controller vibration, and more. The Raiju can also be used on the PlayStation 4 as well, so you aren’t only stuck on mobile.

This controller turns your phone into a monitor while the Bluetooth controller includes two analog sticks, bumpers, triggers, and two back paddles. I found that this worked great for games like Fortnite since I can’t build just using touch-inputs on my phone’s screen.

Sometimes players enjoy hanging on to a bit of nostalgia, and this SNES-themed Bluetooth controller would be perfect for fans of the classic controller on modern-day technology. Enjoying simple games like Tetris or side-scrollers are best with the SN30. I enjoyed using this controller while playing Dr. Mario World.

If you are looking for a simple grip that helps alieve the annoyance of holding a mobile phone horizontal, this attachment will help make gaming comfortable for cheap. The F1 also comes with a detachable analog stick that is great for games like Mario Kart Tour.

The only difference between this grip and the F1 is that the F2 comes with dual triggers. The transparent triggers assure that your view will never be blocked. We recommend the F2 for mobile shooters like CoD: Mobile, PUBG: Mobile, or Fortnite.

If you have a newer Android, you will have to use a USB-C or Bluetooth headset. Instead of an over-the-ear option, these earbuds are great for mobile, lightweight gaming. There is an in-line mic and volume settings so you can communicate with your teammates.

Instead of going for the lighter option, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is an excellent option for a more heavy-duty mobile gaming experience. I found that an actual headset is better for games like Fortnite and PUBG: Mobile due to using environmental and background audio cues to detect enemies.

A pair of earbuds may not reward you with clear audio like the HyperX Cloud Stinger offers, for example. Read our review of it here.

Some mobile games can exceed 30GB, so storage space on your Android device might be tight. For $20, you will be able to store tons of games, clips, and more without worrying about running into any issues.

Double the size of the 128GB for only $5!

Gaming for an extended period of time can potentially overheat some devices, but this $25 adapter includes a rear fan to help avoid any issues. I use this grip for when I am playing CoD: Mobile to help cool down my phone.

This controller is a cheaper option than the Razer Raiju, but definitely a great Bluetooth controller for mobile gaming. The difference between the Raiju and the Nimbus is that SteelSeries’ option does not allow players to program each button. If you aren’t looking for a fully customizable controller and are looking for something simple, then go with the Nimbus.

Just to make sure you never run out of battery power, this six-foot braided cable will make sure you can game as long as you’d like. Plus, not to mention, you can never have too many of these.

Some Android phone cases or accessories can get in the way of your phone’s charging port, but this 90-degree cable might be able to solve that problem. AUKEY made sure to put rubber around the joints to avoid any breaking or snapping of cables. I also found it much more comfortable to play games with a 90-degree cable since a typical cable would cause discomfort after holding my phone horizontal for longer than 20 minutes.

If you are gaming on the go with your Android device, a power bank would be a great option to prolong your battery. I used to carry this bank around with me when I played games like Ingress, where I knew I wouldn’t have access to an outlet for hours. And not to mention, these come in clutch for other uses outside of gaming. The name of the game here is keeping your smartphone charged at all times. This sucker will do that for you.

This bad boy will make sure your phone is charged, and can even charge laptops through the AC adapter. If you are one of those gamers who has multiple phones for games like Pokemon: Go, the Halo Bolt should be a drop in the bucket.

