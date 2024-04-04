Buying Guide
Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck: The battle for handheld gaming is on
Discover the pros and cons of the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck in this comparison article. Find out which device is best for you and your gaming needs.
Quick Answer: There’s no clear cut answer, as both devices have pros and cons that will attract certain types of people. The Asus ROG Ally boasts power and compatibility, while the
With the battle for handheld dominance heating up, we’re looking at two portable gaming giants, the Asus ROG Ally and Valve’s
While there have been a few attempts to dethrone the
Here’s why and which one we think you should pick up.
Specs
When considering purchasing a new device, such as the Asus ROG Ally or the
Steam Deck specs
The
Here’s how the three top models compare:
|256GB LCD
|512GB OLED
|1TB OLED
|OS
|SteamOS
|SteamOS
|SteamOS
|CPU
|AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz
|AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz
|AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz
|GPU
|8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
|8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32)
|8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32)
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR5 5500 MT/s
|16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|Storage
|256GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|1TB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|Display
|1280 x 800 optically bonded LCD display
|1280 x 800 HDR OLED display
|1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass
|Screen
|7-Inch
|7.4-Inch
|7.4-Inch
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|90Hz
|90Hz
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Battery
|40Whr battery
|50Whr battery
|50Whr battery
|Price
|$399
|$549
|$649
On top of the differences in specs, the more expensive models also come with additional virtual rewards, as well as a premium carry case.
The main difference between the cheapest of the
Other improvements worth noting are the Wi-Fi, which is much quicker in the better models, and the improved screen refresh rate, which, in honesty, you might not notice unless you plan to dock the Steam Deck.
Asus ROG Ally specs
Unlike the
|Asus ROG Ally Z1
|Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen Z1
|AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 3, 4 CUs, up to 2.5 GHz, up to 2.8 Teraflops
|AMD Radeon 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|Display
|1920 x 1080 LCD display
|1920 x 1080 LCD display
|Screen
|7-Inch
|7-Inch
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Battery
|40Whr battery
|40Whr battery
|Price
|$599.99 ($399.99 sale price)
|$699.99
The main difference between the two models is the use of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and a stronger GPU, which will result in higher FPS and an all-around better gaming experience than the standard Z1 version.
Asus ROG Ally Vs
Steam Deck specs compared
If you’re looking for the best handheld gaming experience, the best thing to do is to look at both company’s best offerings and compare them side by side.
|Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
|Steam Deck 1TB OLED
|OS
|Windows 11
|SteamOS
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
|AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops
|8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32)
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|1TB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable
|Display
|1920 x 1080 LCD display
|1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass
|Screen
|7-Inch
|7.4-Inch
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|90Hz
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Wi-Fi 6E
|Battery
|40Whr battery
|50Whr battery
|Price
|$699.99
|$649
When comparing both flagship offerings, it’s clear that the Asus ROG Ally is a beast compared to the
The
The
Operating System: Linux vs Windows
When picking between an Asus ROG Ally vs
SteamOS (Steam Deck)
The
Running the
But, if you want to non-Steam games on your
If you’re a seasoned Linux user, you will feel right at home with the Steam Decks desktop mode, if not, you might want to stick with the Windows 11 powered Asus ROG Ally.
Windows 11 (Asus ROG Ally)
With Windows being the most commonly used operating system, as well as the most compatible, it makes sense that Asus decided to run the ROG Ally on Windows 11.
Running Steam, as well as third-party launchers such as EA, Uplay, GoG, and more, couldn’t be easier. You can use the built-in ROG Ally software or simply download their launchers as you would on your PC.
Running Steam on the Asus ROG Ally uses Big Picture Mode rather than the standard desktop mode, making downloading and playing your favorite Steam games feel the same on both consoles.
Design
The
The Asus ROG Ally features two back paddles and the standard buttons you would expect to see on a handheld device or controller.
The
While the
With the all-white design and stunning RGB rings around the thumbstick, topped with the rear vents donning the Republic of Gamers logo, there’s no denying this machine looks cool as shit.
The Asus ROG Ally also features a special connector that allows you to add an official Nvidia RTX 4090 powered external GPU, making it the most powerful handheld gaming to date.
Price
If you’re on a budget, then as it stands, the
With the cheapest LCD
Asus ROG Ally vs
Steam Deck Winner
Had you asked me which was best when it came to the Asus ROG Ally vs.
Personally, I own a
The ROG Ally is a powerful portable gaming console running Windows 11, with a 1080p 120Hz display for smooth gaming on the go. This is the more affordable version, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and with 512GB of storage.
- Crisp 1080p display running at 120Hz refresh rate
- Huge game selection as runs Windows 11
- Robust third-party accessory ecosystem
- Can use the ROG Mobile XG eGPU for more power
Short battery life
The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful device with an easier-to-use operating system and much better audio than the
The
The Steam Deck OLED has a slightly larger screen at 7.4 inches but the same 1280x800 resolution, HDR support, an upgraded battery at 50Wh, Wi-Fi 6E, and a new 6nm APU that should be better for battery life.
- 7.4-inch OLED screen running at 90Hz refresh rate
- New 6nm AMD APU for better battery life
- Bigger 50Wh battery for between three and twelve hours of playtime
- Improved storage capacity on every tier
- Limited Edition model with transparent case and 1TB of storage
- Wi-Fi 6E
To put it simply, if you’re looking for power and an easy ride, go for the Asus ROG Ally; if you want a stunning screen and you love to tinker with Linux, grab a
