Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck: The battle for handheld gaming is on

With the battle for handheld dominance heating up, we’re looking at two portable gaming giants, the Asus ROG Ally and Valve’s Steam Deck . How do they compare, and which one is worth investing in?

While there have been a few attempts to dethrone the Steam Deck , such as the newly released MSI Claw, the Asus ROG Ally is the one that seems to be giving the Steam Deck the most competition.

Here’s why and which one we think you should pick up.

Specs

When considering purchasing a new device, such as the Asus ROG Ally or the Steam Deck , specs are one of the most important things to consider. It will either be powerful enough to run the games you play, or perhaps one of them is too powerful and, therefore, a waste of money.

Steam Deck specs

The Steam Deck comes in several different models, with the LCD models slowly being replaced with the new OLED models.

Here’s how the three top models compare:

256GB LCD 512GB OLED 1TB OLED OS SteamOS SteamOS SteamOS CPU AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz GPU 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32) 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 5500 MT/s 16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s 16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s Storage 256GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable 512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable 1TB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable Display 1280 x 800 optically bonded LCD display 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass Screen 7-Inch 7.4-Inch 7.4-Inch Refresh Rate 60Hz 90Hz 90Hz Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Battery 40Whr battery 50Whr battery 50Whr battery Price $399 $549 $649

On top of the differences in specs, the more expensive models also come with additional virtual rewards, as well as a premium carry case.

The main difference between the cheapest of the Steam Deck models and the most expensive ones is the OLED screen, which is slightly larger and brings better color accuracy while improving battery life.

Other improvements worth noting are the Wi-Fi, which is much quicker in the better models, and the improved screen refresh rate, which, in honesty, you might not notice unless you plan to dock the Steam Deck.

Asus ROG Ally specs

Unlike the Steam Deck , the Asus ROG Ally only has two models, one which is powerful and expensive, and a second which is extremely powerful and very expensive. No budget options here.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme OS Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU AMD Radeon 3, 4 CUs, up to 2.5 GHz, up to 2.8 Teraflops AMD Radeon 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops RAM 16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s 16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s Storage 512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable 512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable Display 1920 x 1080 LCD display 1920 x 1080 LCD display Screen 7-Inch 7-Inch Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Battery 40Whr battery 40Whr battery Price $599.99 ($399.99 sale price) $699.99

The main difference between the two models is the use of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and a stronger GPU, which will result in higher FPS and an all-around better gaming experience than the standard Z1 version.

Asus ROG Ally Vs Steam Deck specs compared

If you’re looking for the best handheld gaming experience, the best thing to do is to look at both company’s best offerings and compare them side by side.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Steam Deck 1TB OLED OS Windows 11 SteamOS CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz GPU AMD Radeon 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s 16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MT/s Storage 512GB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable 1TB NVMe SSD + SD Expandable Display 1920 x 1080 LCD display 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass Screen 7-Inch 7.4-Inch Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Battery 40Whr battery 50Whr battery Price $699.99 $649

When comparing both flagship offerings, it’s clear that the Asus ROG Ally is a beast compared to the Steam Deck , with a much faster CPU and a more powerful GPU.

The Steam Deck OLED does have the advantage of having a gorgeous OLED screen, although it is defeated by the Asus ROG Ally’s higher resolution.

The Steam Deck OLED does come in at a lower price, as well as featuring a slightly better battery.

Operating System: Linux vs Windows

When picking between an Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck , it’s important to note that both use completely different operating systems, both offering a completely different experience.

SteamOS (Steam Deck)

The Steam Deck uses its own SteamOS, which is powered by Linux and has been designed to make playing games on Steam run flawlessly.

Running the Steam Deck in its Gaming Mode, as you would expect, runs without issues and requires absolutely no tech experience at all. Even my mom could use the Steam Deck in gaming mode, and she thinks, “Google is the entire internet.”

But, if you want to non-Steam games on your Steam Deck , this is where things get a little more complicated. Running Xbox Game Pass games, for example, requires an awkward workaround instead of simply working.

If you’re a seasoned Linux user, you will feel right at home with the Steam Decks desktop mode, if not, you might want to stick with the Windows 11 powered Asus ROG Ally.

Windows 11 (Asus ROG Ally)

With Windows being the most commonly used operating system, as well as the most compatible, it makes sense that Asus decided to run the ROG Ally on Windows 11.

Running Steam, as well as third-party launchers such as EA, Uplay, GoG, and more, couldn’t be easier. You can use the built-in ROG Ally software or simply download their launchers as you would on your PC.

Running Steam on the Asus ROG Ally uses Big Picture Mode rather than the standard desktop mode, making downloading and playing your favorite Steam games feel the same on both consoles.

Design

The Steam Deck doesn’t look as nice as the Asus ROG Ally in my opinion. But what Valve has managed is to push a big and bulky design that is packed with tons of controls that make playing PC games on a portable device that little bit easier.

The Asus ROG Ally features two back paddles and the standard buttons you would expect to see on a handheld device or controller.

The Steam Deck features four back paddles and two trackpads that make precision scrolling and gaming much easier.

While the Steam Deck has the upper hand regarding controls, the Asus ROG Ally takes the win on style.

With the all-white design and stunning RGB rings around the thumbstick, topped with the rear vents donning the Republic of Gamers logo, there’s no denying this machine looks cool as shit.

The Asus ROG Ally also features a special connector that allows you to add an official Nvidia RTX 4090 powered external GPU, making it the most powerful handheld gaming to date.

Price

If you’re on a budget, then as it stands, the Steam Deck offers much better value for money. Although, the standard Asus ROG Z1 has been going on sale a lot more recently.

With the cheapest LCD Steam Deck costing $349.99, it is literally half the price of the Asus ROG Ally, so if you’re on a budget and don’t mind the device’s limited performance in comparison to the other devices, the Steam Deck is the way to go.

Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck Winner

Had you asked me which was best when it came to the Asus ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck debate before the OLED model was released, I would have said the Asus ROG Ally, no questions asked. Now? It’s not so simple.

Personally, I own a Steam Deck and an Asus ROG Ally, and I prefer the Asus ROG Ally. However, as far as I’m concerned they’re too different to give a clear winner, and they both have their own strengths that will attract a certain type of person.

Asus ROG Ally portable console Z1 version The ROG Ally is a powerful portable gaming console running Windows 11, with a 1080p 120Hz display for smooth gaming on the go. This is the more affordable version, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and with 512GB of storage.

Huge game selection as runs Windows 11

Robust third-party accessory ecosystem

Can use the ROG Mobile XG eGPU for more power What we didn't like: AMD Ryzen Z1 processor is underpowered

The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful device with an easier-to-use operating system and much better audio than the Steam Deck . It’s highly compatible with most games and launchers but has sub-par battery life.

The Steam Deck has a slightly better battery than the Asus ROG Ally and a stunning OLED screen that looks much better than the Ally. But it runs at a lower resolution and has a much lower maximum refresh rate.

Steam Deck OLED $549 The Steam Deck OLED has a slightly larger screen at 7.4 inches but the same 1280x800 resolution, HDR support, an upgraded battery at 50Wh, Wi-Fi 6E, and a new 6nm APU that should be better for battery life.

New 6nm AMD APU for better battery life

Bigger 50Wh battery for between three and twelve hours of playtime

Improved storage capacity on every tier

Limited Edition model with transparent case and 1TB of storage

To put it simply, if you’re looking for power and an easy ride, go for the Asus ROG Ally; if you want a stunning screen and you love to tinker with Linux, grab a Steam Deck .

