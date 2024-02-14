Everyone likes a good deal, and it doesn’t get much better than this for all the tech-savvy kiddos out there.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, a device your youngsters won’t outgrow in a flash, is now on sale for a cool $99.99. That’s a solid $50 saving from its usual price.

Designed for children aged 6-12, this tablet packs a punch with an enhanced hexa-core processor.

It’s 30% faster than the previous generation, cheering your child on as they wield their virtual pickaxe in Minecraft or dash through virtual tunnels in Subway Surfers.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet $149.99 $99.99 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is a competent tablet, tailored for children aged 6-12. With robust parental controls and a generous content subscription included, it's an all-in-one entertainment and educational tool. What We Like: Power-packed performance with a hexa-core processor 30% faster than the earlier version.

Rigorous parental controls allowing downloads only after approval.

Worried about battery life? Don’t be

This tablet boasts a 13-hour battery life, allowing uninterrupted usage from breakfast to bedtime. Plus, with 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, downloading games, videos, and books is a walk in the park.

For just under a hundred bucks, this deal throws in a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. An ad-free service, it opens up a world of books, games, and Alexa skills from brands such as National Geographic and Marvel.

Control what your child watches

But remember, parents, you still hold the reins. The tablet’s parental controls let you decide what your kiddos can download, ensuring their unrestricted fun doesn’t lead them astray.

Still skeptical about its durability? Amazon’s got your back with a two-year worry-free guarantee. If the tablet takes a tumble, they’ll replace it free of cost.

Let your child surf the web, safe in the knowledge that in-built controls will filter out unwanted content.

Allow them to stay connected with approved contacts via voice and video calls over Wi-Fi. All this is packed into a slim, kid-friendly, tablet.

But the best par? Paying the discounted $99 discounted price vs. The usual $149.99.

