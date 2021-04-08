The GrandPad is a $79 a month tablet specifically designed for seniors

The GrandPad 7″ tablet is a device that is designed to help seniors over the age of 75 remain connected with friends and family. The device, which was designed by a father-son team looking to help the family’s matriarch stay connected, aims to take the complication out of technology while providing a user-friendly product and service to older people who may have a hard time adapting to some of the technical aspects of today’s devices. The company showed off its tablet at CES 2021 alongside its telehealth platform designed for commercial use.

The GrandPad is designed with seniors in mind, streamlining some of the processes that can make using certain technologies complicated. The tablet comes with everything pre-installed, meaning the device is ready to go out of the box. The apps that come with the device include curated music streaming apps as well as several brain games designed specifically for seniors. One of the best features includes Zoom calling, especially with more people staying at home.

The tablet also takes things like hearing and eyesight loss into consideration, making the interface easy to comprehend and navigate. With the GrandPad, tasks that may have previously seemed daunting are simplified, making them easier for elderly friends and family to understand.

What really sets the GrandPad apart from other tablets is that the company provides an entire service in addition to the tablet itself. With an annual subscription, the GrandPad tablet includes a private 4G network that offers a secure experience while allowing the user to stay connected with certain contacts, as well as 24/7 live support. Friends and family are allowed access to this network through a companion app to share photos and videos to a loved one’s GrandPad tablet.

This is a great sign for a market that generally overlooks the older generations, because they may have a harder time adapting to technology. The GrandPad takes things like streaming music and video chatting and makes them much more simple and easier to access for older individuals who have a hard time with some of today’s technology.

The GrandPad will set people back $79 a month and that includes the tablet, the 4G network, and 24/7 live support. There is also an annual plan for $696 a year, saving users a little bit of money.

