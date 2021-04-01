The Yardroid is a mini tank that will landscape your yard in style

You know one of the worst parts about owning a house? Lawn maintenance. Unless you’re one of the few people who actually like mowing the lawn, then more power to ya.

For the rest of us, farming out those duties to literally anyone else keeps the HOA off our backs, while keeping the suburban jungle at bay. What if you could buy a robot that could mow your lawn and also keep pests at bay? Enter Yardroid, a fully autonomous yard robot with some serious skills.

I mean, just check this thing out in action. It’s got a water gun for irrigation (or pesky interlopers), an insecticide cannon, a weedkiller cannon, can fertilize or reseed your lawn, and that’s just the turret. Yardroid also automatically mows your lawn, blows away debris, and can rake your yard as well.

Yes, that’s right. It’s a fully-autonomous yard-busting machine. Yardroid’s AI plans the most efficient route around your lawn, without annoying perimeter wires or other beacons. You can even set it to mow shapes into your lawn, in case you like that kind of thing, or if you wanted to have a chess game in your backyard.

You’d think that the irrigation feature would be limited by how much water Yardroid can carry, and you’d be right. The thing is, it comes with an automatic spigot to put on an outside faucet so it can refill its water tank.

Inbuilt computer vision tech lets Yardroid do automatic pest control, from insects all the way up to unwanted mammals or birds. Larger stuff is handled by scaring it off by movement, or by a quick squirt from the water cannon. Bugs can’t hide from the insecticide spray.

Yardroid should be available later this year, with a yet-unannounced price tag.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: