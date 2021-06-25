The iPhone 14 range might come in four versions and have in-screen Touch ID

Next year, Apple’s iPhone range might go back to basics. Apple soothsayer, Ming-Chi Kuo, reckons that the iPhone 14 range will have only two screen sizes, but four phones. That would make two tiers, basic and pro, with a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.7-inch display in each price band.

Yes, after years of the iPhone mini being the fourth phone in the lineup from Apple, the Max is making a reappearance. That would make the lineup for 2022 the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

At this stage, it seems that the smallest iPhone, the mini, is no more in 2022. Maybe it fell behind the couch at Apple, but whatever the reason, there doesn’t appear to be a small handset in next year’s range.

Big news for big phone fans, but the diehard fans of the iPhone mini are going to be sad in 2022. Maybe they’ll be cheered up by other tech that Kuo says is coming to the iPhone 14, like under-display fingerprint sensors for Touch ID, and a 48-megapixel camera coming to the Pro versions.

Oh, and the iPhone SE is also coming back, with current indicators showing a release in the first half of 2022. That will look pretty much the same as the current model, but the internals will be upgraded to a new processor and 5G support.

That’ll be the handset to buy if you want 5G support without breaking the bank, as Kuo says it will be the cheapest 5G phone ever, so expect a price tag cheaper than the $699 of the current cheapest 5G model, the iPhone 12 mini.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: