This BBC investigation could shed light on why OnlyFans is banning porn

If you haven’t heard the news, OnlyFans is banning porn from its platform starting October 1st. Yes, the company most known for its member-only adult content is banning the very thing that drove its success.

So why are they banning it? Reports from all over claim that it’s due to credit card companies not wanting to be in the same bed with porn companies. But the real reason could be this scathing investigation into the company by the BBC.

Basically, the gist of the investigation centers around how the company allowed moderators to slap a three-strike policy on creators who shared illegal content vs. banning them outright the very instant this sort of content was uploaded.

What kind of content are we talking about? Here’s one, for example: “In one video, a man is seen eating feces. In another, a man pays homeless people to have sex with him on camera.” This is just one example of banned content BBC found in their investigation.

The investigation even goes as far as speaking with a US Homeland Security who says many child abuse images originate on the platform. They even set up accounts advertising these types of accounts to see if OnlyFans would even notice. They didn’t. BBC had to point it out to them.

There’s a lot to digest here in this report, so we suggest heading over to the BBC and giving it a read. It’s extremely disturbing and paints a glaring light as to why banning porn on the platform is the right call here.

