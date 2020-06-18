This genius smartphone car mount wirelessly charges your phone, right now it’s just $17

Sure, smartphone car mounts are great and all, but have you ever seen one that wirelessly charges your phone at the same time? Well, if you haven’t, divert your attention to this RAVPower fast-charging wireless car mount. Right now it’s down to just $17 with code C7BNAC74. It usually sells for $36.

This car mount offers super-fast wireless charging for phones that are Qi-enabled. This includes phones like Phone XS/ XS Max/ XR/ X/ 8/ 8 Plus or 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9/ S8/ S7/ Note 8, and more. And mounting this sucker is easy as sticking it onto your air vents. But honestly, the main highlight here is that charges your phone with absolutely no effort.

It’s crazy to think this puppy is just $17 vs. the normal $36 asking price, but here we are. Seriously, we wouldn’t think twice about jumping all over this. If you plan on taking advantage of this. just know this coupon code is around for a limited time so don’t hesitate to get yours. For more info, click the button below.

