This mattress is the best place to rest your weary bones after a workout

Listen, we all know the value of a good night’s sleep after a long day. That’s especially true for those of us with demanding jobs, training schedules, or active lifestyles. Now, you can get the rest you need, with the Zoma Sports Mattress, which is tailor-made for deep sleep, and increased recovery.

That boost to the recovery phases should translate to increased performance during the performance ones, but only you can determine that. I mean, with a bed this comfy, you might not want to get out of it again.

The Zoma Sports Mattress is tailor-made for your demanding lifestyles

Everyone knows that lack of quality sleep affects our reaction times, endurance, and performance during the day. Zoma has designed a mattress that’s tailored to support that quality recovery sleep, so anyone can get the best starting point for their day.

Three layers of specially-designed materials give you the best platform for rest and recovery:

The top layer, Triangulex, is made of hundreds of triangular segments. Those are supposed to give targeted pressure relief for the neck and lower back/hips areas, as well as temperature control

The middle layer, Reactiv, contours itself to the body to support it and minimize movement

The lower layer is the thickest, Support+. This is also the firmest, giving consistent support to your whole body

I don’t know about you, but that sounds super comfortable to me. Years of sleeping on bad futons has taught me the value of a good mattress, so maybe Zoma is just what the sleep doctor ordered.

What do you think? Interested in this mattress from Zoma? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

