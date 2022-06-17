This UGREEN charger is like Apple MagSafe, but a whole lot cheaper

Apple’s newest MagSafe chargers magnetically attach to the back of newer iPhones and juices them up with power without using the phone’s Lightning port. Pretty neat, right? Sure, but at $39 each, they’re a hard sell.

If pricing is a concern, we’ve been eyeing this UGREEN magnetic wireless charger. And right now, the company is hooking KnowTechie readers up with an exclusive deal dropping the price down to just $12 each using promo code 30QE5PFX. These typically sell at $20 a pop.

This charger is computable with any MagSafe compatible device. This includes the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max. And using it is easy. Simply place the charger on the back of the device and bang, you’re done. That’s it.

If you’re looking to save some cash and skip the expensive Apple purchase, this UGREEN magnetic charger is a great option. And at just $12, you can’t go wrong. Don’t forget to enter promo code 30QE5PFX at checkout. Click the button below for more info.

