Folks, grab your wallets and perhaps your hearts because TikTok’s not joking around with their latest stunt. “What are they up now?!” you ask in excitement. Well, they’re giving away money, and lots of it.

Seriously, they are practically throwing money at you, wishing you’d take it—with a catch:

Ready for the kicker? You have to spend it on their ad products. It’s a bit like getting extra fries at the bottom of the bag, except here, the fries are cash, and the bag is your ad campaign.

Now, before you try leaving, hear us out:

Here’s the rundown: Spend 100 bucks, and TikTok will give you an extra $200 in ad credit. Feeling a bit more adventurous? Drop $500, and wham, TikTok doubles down with $1,000.

And for the ballers out there ready to splash out $1,500, TikTok rolls out the red carpet, showering you with $3,000 in ad credits. Again, they’re just giving it away now, and if you’re someone with a business or trying to grow something, TikTok is where you need to be.

But hurry up, because this deal kicks off on March 24, 2024, and who knows when TikTok might decide to go back to liking and swiping instead of this benevolent giveaway?

Bottom line: If you’re hustling to generate leads that actually mean business, TikTok just dropped a golden ticket in your lap.

Use it well because nothing hurts more than wasted potential—except maybe stepping on Lego barefoot. But that’s a story for another time. Don’t walk—run to TikTok’s offer.* Veillance not included.

