TikTok has a new feature that lets you apply for jobs with a video resume

TikTok is a great time-waster, but what if you could use the social platform as a way to snag a job? Well, a TikTok feature that is currently in testing is attempting to do just that.

Announced today by TikTok, the feature is currently in a test phase where users can use the hashtag #TikTokResumes to get noticed. Currently, it is only available in the US and will run from July 7 through July 31.

Currently, that there are 34 companies working with the social giant on this feature. Companies include NASCAR, the Detroit Pistons, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more. You can find the full list of available companies and job openings by visiting the dedicated TikTok Resumes page.

Overall, this is a pretty interesting idea. TikTok has given many extremely talented individuals a platform, and bringing them virtually face-to-face with potential job prospects just makes sense.

The main issue I see? Trolls taking over the hashtag, making it nearly impossible for companies to properly search through serious candidates.

