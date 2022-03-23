TikTok is down for users everywhere (updated)

UPDATE 3/23/2022 1:32 PM EST: Outage reports have dropped and it seems whatever issues TikTok was having have now been resolved. You can find the original report below.

If you like to spend the workday scrolling TikTok, you’re not alone. But if you were trying to scroll through some new 10-minute videos and noticed issues, you are not alone. TikTok is down for many people.

According to Downdetector, almost 1,400 people have reported outages as of 11:22 AM EST. It is unclear what is causing the outage, but this isn’t the first time it has gone down in the last 24 hours according to Downdetector.

Image: KnowTechie

Reports are mainly coming in from the US, presently. The outage does not seem to be affecting everyone, but reports continue to climb on social media and Downdetector.

Some users are reporting issues with loading videos, while others can load videos, but can’t send DMs to their friends. The KnowTechie team is noticing some issues with videos loading slowly, but the iOS app is still working.

Twitter users are reporting the TikTok outage

Oh, TikTok is down. Makes sense. Thanks :,) — Rain (@RainK1lls) March 23, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available.

