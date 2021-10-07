Tim Cook is worried about all the mindless scrolling people do on their iPhones

It’s no secret that more of us are spending time on our phones than ever before. Between work apps like Slack and social apps like Facebook and Twitter, many of us live within that little glowing screen.

In a recent Bustle interview with Tim Cook, the Apple CEO talked about mental health, mindless scrolling, and how we’re using technology incorrectly. Cook was in New York to talk with the Shine app founders, Naomi Hirabayashi and Marah Lidey.

The Shine app offers guided meditations to help users manage stress and anxiety. Bustle’s interview with Cook revolved around those aspects of technology, work criticisms, and more.

One of the main takeaways from the interview revolved around the fact that many of us are just simply spending too much of our time mindlessly scrolling social media. With the most recent Facebook and Instagram revelations, this was more prevalent than ever.

“We want people to do things with their devices, like the photography exhibit that we both enjoyed, or connecting with family and friends with FaceTime. Not endless, mindless scrolling,” says Cook. Earlier in the day, Cook and Charlotte Owen, the interviewer, visited an exhibition for iPhone photography.

Cook also mentioned the Screen Time feature which Apple introduced back in 2018, noting that one of the inspirations for the feature was that he’s “always thought that technology should serve humanity and not the other way around.”

Overall, it’s a pretty interesting interview, so if you want to read the whole thing, make sure to head over to Bustle.

