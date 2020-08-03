Top 3 ways to stay happy and fit

We all like to go out and have fun but these days with Covid-19 being stuck inside if more of a reality. Luckily, there are so many entertaining things you can do at home without binge-watching your favorite shows in one day. In this article, I will be giving you my top three activities I do at home to use my mind and body.

#1: Solitaire Bliss

A lot of people think Solitaire is a dull game you play by yourself with a deck of cards but thanks to Solitaire Bliss it is now an exciting and challenging way to use your mind. You can choose any game you want. I love their Spider Solitaire version that lets you choose one, two, or four suits. Here is a quick rundown of how to play:

Choose how many suits you want to play Move cards of the same suit Build piles to contain ordered sets of the same suit Piles that are a set from King down to Ace will move up to an empty foundation Fill up all the foundations to win!

As you can see Spider Solitaire is a really challenging game and fun for all ages. Challenge your friends in an online game at Solitaire Bliss.

#2: Get In Shape

People are always saying that they don’t have time to exercise and get in shape. Being at home with a lot more time on your hands gives you the chance to finally get that “perfect body” you’ve always wanted. Here I’ll give you four tips to follow so you can finally be happy with how you look, and most importantly, how you feel.

Drink plenty of water, eight cups a day if you can

Count your calories and eat healthy choices

Exercise or walk if you can leave your home

Get a good night’s rest

With so much free information on the internet and so many exercise videos that are easy to follow, getting in shape is now a real possibility for anyone!

#3: Learn A New Skill

We’ve all done it, I know I have. An idea to learn something new comes along but we push it aside for various reasons. With Covid-19 keeping us home, we can take the time to learn a new skill. Skills such as cooking, painting, or even learning how to start a new business are all great options to spend your time.

A wonderful tip to get started is to make sure you get yourself equipped with everything you are going to need for your new venture. If you need tools, such as paintbrushes and paint for painting or pots and pans for cooking, make sure you have it all ready to go, so nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams.

Take Away

Take advantage of your free time and choose any of the above options to fill your day. Play computer games to strengthen your mind. Exercise for your body and learn something new for your soul.

