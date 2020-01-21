Top 6 most popular tech tools in the UK

Can you imagine yourself living an entire week on an Island without your phone, network coverage or WiFi? I know the vast majority wouldn’t manage living like this. We have become so used to technology that it is a part of us now. We need technology in the classroom while socializing and even when doing our shopping.

Research has shown that an average Briton clicks the phone more than 10,000 times a year. There are also some technology tools that almost every Briton has on their device. These include Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and eBay. These are the top British apps that you need while in England.

Most Popular Tech Tools in the UK

Whether you are living in the UK or planning to relocate there, there are some apps that you need to always have on your smartphone. They make life easy and help you connect with other people at a cheap cost.

So, which are these popular technology tools that you must have on your phone? Let’s find out together, shall we?

Facebook

With the app being on the market for over a decade now, it has risen to be the most popular app in the UK. Facebook has grown from a simple social media platform to a global platform that can be used for socializing and business. You can use this app for marketing your business or running a campaign. It is a very easy way to reach as many people as possible.

Google Chrome

It is a platform you need, especially if you are in school. It comes in handy when writing a coursework project or when you are looking to buy paper assignments online. This app allows you to explore the internet and research any information you may need on any subject.

You can even use this search engine to get help on coursework writing by looking at various examples of formats used in the UK. Search for credited websites that offer professional coursework help for students. It is one of the key tech tools that you must have in the UK, especially for research.

Google maps

If you want to travel easily without any inconveniences, Google maps are the software you need on your smartphone. It is crucial, especially when you are relocating to the UK for the very first time or traveling to another town. This app helps you find your way in the town using GPRS technology.

YouTube

YouTube is one of the apps that can be used for entertainment and learning. With this tool, you can stream videos of songs and other content that you need. For students, you can stream video tutorials for writing essays and academic dissertations from experts. This app helps you get the audiovisual help you need with your schoolwork.

eBay

This one is for shopping fanatics. It is a tech tool that brings the shopping experience to your living room. You can purchase anything you need online in the comfort of your living room. The most amazing thing about this app is that you get amazing deals on all the items on sale, ranging from electronics, furniture, kitchen accessories, etc.

It is a secure and verified platform that ensures that you receive your order on time and in excellent condition.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the technology tools that have taken the UK market by storm. It is a movie-streaming platform that allows you to watch movies and series on your phone, laptop or smart TV online. It is a very popular app, especially among young people who enjoy watching films and documentaries.

Wrap Up

If there is one thing that has changed the world and made it a better place, it is technology. It has not only made the world a better place mashed up with convenience, but also revolutionized every sector and field.

The above-mentioned tools are some of the top British Apps that most people in the UK have. Other honorable mentions include Twitter, Snapchat, Spotify, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Amazon. Download them.

