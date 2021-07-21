Turn those old DVDs into digital copies with WinX DVD Ripper for free

For us boomers, the way we experience television and movies has constantly been changing and evolving. Just 20 years ago, technology began to explode as we shifted from old-school VHS tapes and VCRs to DVDs and DVD players. DVDs then had a short run at the top before the digital age came and wiped away the discs for good.

Still, there are many of us that hold on to our old DVD collections in hopes of reliving those memories sometime soon. But DVDs are quickly becoming obsolete, and it won’t be long before we are no longer able to play DVDs. Fortunately, there’s a tool that can help you preserve that collection permanently by converting your DVDs into digital media.

WinX DVD Ripper is a completely free program that lets you turn your old DVDs into digital media, so you won’t have to worry about how to play them back in the future. This program lets you turn any DVD, whether it’s region locked, homemade, or even somewhat damaged, into a digital file that you can store and access at any time. The program produces an exact copy of your TV show or movie, with no audio or video quality loss.

Image: WinX

Not only does turning your DVD library into a digital collection protect you from potential obsolescence, but it can also get rid of some of the hassles that come along with DVD playback. DVD players are known to be finicky, and even the smallest scratches or playback issues can ruin the whole experience. This is something you can avoid by converting your media to digital files.

The program is available for Windows 10 and lower operating systems. There is also a separate program for users running macOS. Utilizing the program’s Level 3 Hardware Acceleration, you can turn your DVDs into digital copies in as little as five minutes.

What else can you do with WinX DVD Ripper?

Even if you still have a functioning DVD player, this can be a useful tool to be able to play those movies or shows without the hassle of having a DVD and player with you. By converting your DVDs to MP4 format using WinX DVD Ripper, you can easily export any media to a flash drive, mobile device, or any other type of media player.

Converting DVDs to the digital file style of your choice with lightning-fast speed isn’t the only thing that you can get from WinX DVD. You can also use the free DVD Copy software to quickly copy your DVDs to another disc or back them up to a hard drive on your computer.

Image: WinX

If you’re anywhere over the age of 20, there’s a good chance that you or someone you know has a decent DVD collection that should be converted to digital to preserve the content. Do yourself a favor and give WinX DVD Ripper a try and get rid of that unreliable DVD player for good.

