TweakDoor App is an alternative iOS App Store you should be checking out in 2020

TweakDoor is the latest app installer released as an alternative to both Cydia and the iOS app store. There’s no need to jailbreak, and it is completely free to use. Read on for all the details.

How to Download TweakDoor:

All you need for this is your iPhone or iPad and the internet:

Open Safari and download the TweakDoor app from the official website When it’s done, open Settings > General > Profiles Tap the TweakDoor profile and trust it Now you can use it.

How to Use TweakDoor:

Once you have trusted the profile:

Tap the icon to open TweakDoor Tap on TweakDoor Apps Search for an app or game Tap it and follow the instructions on-screen to install it

What is TweakDoor?

In addition to the many app installers released in recent times, TweakDoor offers a great choice of unofficial content. It is much like the official app store, but everything is free, and you can download third-party modified content you can’t get from the iOS app store.

App Features:

TweakDoor offers these features:

User-friendly

Free

Thousands of unofficial apps and games

Updated regularly

Takes up little space on your device

No jailbreak needed so anyone can use it

No need to use your Apple ID for installation

The configuration profile is safe to use, running on the same privacy standards as any official app

The only real downsides are that you don’t get the same experience as you do with Cydia, and you will need to reactivate the app every few days – Apple revokes unofficial app certificates.

How to Delete TweakDoor:

If you need to remove TweakDoor from your device, you can do it in two ways:

Method 1: Delete App Profile:

Open Settings>General>Profiles Tap the TweakDoor profile and tap Delete Profile

Method 2: Delete App Icon:

Tap and long-hold the app icon When it wiggles, tap the x in the top corner Tap Delete

Both methods will remove the app from your device.

Frequently Asked Questions:

These are the answer to the most asked TweakDoor questions:

Is it Safe and Legal?

Yes, to both. There are no viruses or anything else that can harm your data or device, and the developers test every app before it is allowed into the store. Because no jailbreak is needed, you are also not hacking the iOS and breaking through Apple’s security.

Is it a Cydia Alternative?

Yes, but it doesn’t offer the exact same as what Cydia offered. Some tweaks require a jailbreak to work so they cannot be included. There is a lot of other content, though.

What Devices are Supported?

All iOS devices up to and including those in iOS 13

How Do I Fix the White Screen?

Simple – just delete the app profile from your device and reinstall it.

What About the Untrusted Developer Error?

This is simple too:

Open Settings > General and go to Profiles Find the developer name and tap it Tap on Trust and close settings – that solves the error.

There is No Install Option

Are you already running another version of TweakDoor? Simply delete it and then start the installation again.

Why Should I Use TweakDoor?

Because of what it offers. You won’t find the unofficial apps or games in the official app store, nor will you get the Cydia tweaks without jailbreaking. TweakDoor is a one-stop-shop for everything you could possibly want.

How is it Different From Emus4U?

It isn’t, not really. The developers of both apps got together to ensure that both offered everything you could possibly want; if one won’t work on your device, the other one will.

Can I Use it on Android?

No, not at the moment. However, an APK file format is in the works and should be released soon. Do not be tempted by internet links that claim to be the Android version – they are not genuine and could end up harming your data or device.

How Do I find Apps and Tweaks?

Just run a search in the app for what you won’t – don’t expect to find every single app or tweak though, some can’t be included. Try TweakDoor; it’s a great alternative to the app store, and you won’t need another app source.

