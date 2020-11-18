Twitter is possibly considering adding a much-needed dislike button

What’s one major feature you would like to see added to Twitter? If your first instinct was to reply with an edit button, well, get in line. Just about everyone and their mother has been pleading to Twitter to get this added. But instead, how about a dislike button? Well, something might be in the works.

According to a tweet from Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s product lead, the company is “exploring” adding a dislike button to the platform. But don’t expect it anytime soon; the company has bigger problems they’re currently trying to iron out before tackling a dislike button.

#1, 2 and 4 are literally our top priority (making the public conversation on Twitter) and has been for years. We’ve made a lot of progress but still lots to do. We do feel it’s important to solve other problems too! As for #3, this is something we’re exploring. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 17, 2020

As you can see in the tweet, Twitter currently has its hands full with things like removing coordinated inauthentic behavior, disinformation campaigns and working on better tools to report user harassment. So, a dislike button isn’t the company’s top priority right now – but somehow Fleets is?

It’s no secret, given the current political climate, that the company is working on projects focused on curbing the spread of misinformation. I mean, look at what they’re doing to the President of the United States. A week after the US election, the company labeled over 300,000 tweets as election misinformation. So yea, they have a ton of work cut out for them.

For the time being, if you dislike a tweet – do what I do. Just reply saying it’s a bad tweet. It works like a charm. It’s either that or let the gold ole ratio do its job.

Would you like to see a dislike button on Twitter? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

