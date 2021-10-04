Twitter, the last refuge of Facebook and Instagram users, is now also experiencing issues

Hey, fancy running into you here. Turns out that with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experiencing an outage, the mass influx of people coming to vent on Twitter is causing issues with the blue bird website.

At the time of this writing (3:43 PM ET), Twitter’s website and app are experiencing some issues. The main problem seems to be that replies are broken for many users, but it is unclear how far-reaching this problem is.

DownDetector shows a spike in reported issues starting around 3 PM today, with a small number of reports starting around lunchtime. Twitter’s own status page says all systems are operational, however.

twitter is having issues, let's all regroup on discord — Josiah Motley (@Josiah_Motley) October 4, 2021

It’s also not clear what is causing this issue, but as of right now, my money is on people swarming the site due to other outages.

Update 10/4/2021 4:07 PM ET: Thankfully, things seem to be simmering down on Twitter and all systems look operational, according to Twitter’s status page.

We’ll continue to update this post as information is made available.

